Davis Leads Iowa Over Columbus
May 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Iowa outfielder Brennen Davis went 3-for-5 with three runs, one home run and five RBI to lead the Iowa Cubs (18-19) to a 11-9 win over the Columbus Clippers (15-21) tonight at Principal Park.
Columbus jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a homer from Juan Brito, but the I-Cubs countered with a five-run second inning. Davis singled home two runs and Jake Slaughter hit a three-run home run to give Iowa a 5-2 lead.
In the third inning, Columbus regained the lead on a Jhonkensy Noel grand slam to make it 6-5, Clippers. Iowa tied the game up at 6-6 in the bottom half of the frame thanks to a run-scoring double from Curt Casali.
Darius Hill gave Iowa a 7-6 advantage on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and Alexander Canario extended the lead to 8-6 with a run-scoring double.
Davis gave Iowa an 11-6 lead after he hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, but Columbus fought back with a three-run eighth inning, making it 11-9, Iowa.
Luke Little tossed 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts to pick up his first save of the year.
POSTGAME NOTES: The I-Cubs scored their most runs since April 26 at Buffalo (12). Davis tallied five RBI, tying a career high. It is the most by an I-Cub this season and his most since July 21, 2021, at Rocket City with Double-A Tennessee. Owen Caissie drew three walks, he entered play today tied for sixth in the International League in walks.
Iowa will play vs. Columbus on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
