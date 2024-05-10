Davis Leads Iowa Over Columbus

May 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Iowa outfielder Brennen Davis went 3-for-5 with three runs, one home run and five RBI to lead the Iowa Cubs (18-19) to a 11-9 win over the Columbus Clippers (15-21) tonight at Principal Park.

Columbus jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a homer from Juan Brito, but the I-Cubs countered with a five-run second inning. Davis singled home two runs and Jake Slaughter hit a three-run home run to give Iowa a 5-2 lead.

In the third inning, Columbus regained the lead on a Jhonkensy Noel grand slam to make it 6-5, Clippers. Iowa tied the game up at 6-6 in the bottom half of the frame thanks to a run-scoring double from Curt Casali.

Darius Hill gave Iowa a 7-6 advantage on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and Alexander Canario extended the lead to 8-6 with a run-scoring double.

Davis gave Iowa an 11-6 lead after he hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, but Columbus fought back with a three-run eighth inning, making it 11-9, Iowa.

Luke Little tossed 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts to pick up his first save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES: The I-Cubs scored their most runs since April 26 at Buffalo (12). Davis tallied five RBI, tying a career high. It is the most by an I-Cub this season and his most since July 21, 2021, at Rocket City with Double-A Tennessee. Owen Caissie drew three walks, he entered play today tied for sixth in the International League in walks.

Iowa will play vs. Columbus on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.