Rochester-Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed

May 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Friday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Rochester Red Wings at PNC Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Red Wings will play a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 11. Gates at PNC Field will open at 1:30 P.M. with game one slated for a 2:05 first pitch. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes between games. The first 1,000 fans through the gate Saturday will receive a RailRiders pickleball paddle.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2024 season, with the exceptions of May 22 and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability. Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy at swbrailriders.com/ballpark/railriders-rain-policy. Fans can also email [email protected] to exchange their tickets.

Purchase tickets for Saturday's twinbill or any 2024 regular season game online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

25-10

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.