Storm Chasers, United Way and Major League Baseball Team up to Support Tornado Relief Efforts

May 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - In an effort to help the local community, Omaha Storm Chasers have announced that they are working with United Way of the Midlands and Major League Baseball to assist with their relief efforts for the recent tragic tornados that tore through Nebraska and Iowa.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the storms April 26th and May 6th. We are humbled that Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball have joined with us to raise needed funds for those impacted," said Storm Chasers team president Martie Cordaro. "A special thanks to the specific clubs that have reached out and already donated to assist in our efforts."

United Way of the Midlands started the Nebraska & Iowa Tornado Relief Fund to help those that have been displaced from their homes and communities being destroyed. The Chasers will be donating all proceeds from their Star Wars Night jersey auction (tonight, May 10) to this fund to assist United Way of the Midlands in their efforts. People can also learn more about this fund and donate by going to unitedwaymidlands.org/tornadorelief, texting TORNADO24 to 41444 or calling 402-522-7962.

For the next several weeks, Major League Baseball has also committed to earmarking any donations made to their Red Cross page for tornado relief in Nebraska and Iowa. Fans are encouraged to visit this page to assist in their efforts by visiting www.redcross.org/donate/cm/mlb-pub.html/.

The Storm Chasers are happy to assist the Omaha community and the above efforts to help pick up the pieces from the devastating storms. Omaha Strong.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.