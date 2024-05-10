Kavadas Crushes 8th Homer, WooSox Fall 12-7

May 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - Despite an early 6-0 lead, the Worcester Red Sox (17-20) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (22-15) 12-7 on Friday night at Sahlen Field.

The Worcester offense exploded for five runs in the second inning off former American League All-Star Aaron Sanchez, who started for the Bisons after signing a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Monday.

The first seven WooSox hitters reached safely. Bobby Dalbec led off the frame with a single. Both Niko Kavadas and Jamie Westbrook walked to load the bases. On a 3-2 pitch, Eddy Alvarez hooked a line drive single to right to bring in Dalbec. Mark Contreras swung at the first pitch and bounced a run-scoring single into left. Corey Rosier drew a bases-loaded walk. Lastly, Chase Meidroth roped a two-run single into left field. With the base hit, Meidroth extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

In the top of the third, Niko Kavadas launched a solo homer over the right-center field fence to extend Worcester's lead to 6-0. Kavadas finished the night 1-for-2 with a homer, a walk, and a hit by pitch. He has reached in 17 consecutive games.

But after that, the Bisons scored nine runs over the next four innings.

Buffalo got three in third. With one out and a runner at first base, Spencer Horwitz lined a double down the left-field line to plate Buffalo's first run. Leo Jimenez hit a two-run homer to cut the Buffalo deficit in half.

In the top of the fifth, Eddy Alvarez brought home Worcester's seventh run with a sacrifice fly.

With one out and the bases empty in the fifth, Jimenez lifted his second homer of the night.

The big swing came in the sixth inning. Cam Eden hit Buffalo's International League leading fourth grand slam of the season to put the Bisons on top 8-7.

The Bisons added a run on a wild pitch later in the frame, and they tacked on three more in the eighth. In total, Buffalo scored nine unanswered runs to finish the game.

In his return to Triple-A, Naoyuki Uwasawa started and tossed the first four innings. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits, while walking one and striking out two.

The WooSox and Bisons continue their seven-game series tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

