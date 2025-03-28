Indiana Mad Ants vs. Grand Rapids Gold - Game Highlights
March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video
Check out the Indiana Mad Ants Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Legends Second Half Rally Not Enough against Valley Suns - Texas Legends
- Mad Ants Clinch Playoff Berth with Thursday Night Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Mad Ants Stories
- Mad Ants Clinch Playoff Berth with Thursday Night Victory
- Freeman and Furphy Have Career Days as Mad Ants Stumble at Home
- Okafor Drops 30 Points in Saturday Night Victory
- Harmon Flirts with Triple-Double in Thursday Defeat
- Clutch Shooting and Strong Defense Carry Mad Ants Past Go-Go