Ihsan Sacko: USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner: Week 2
Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026
- Rhode Island FC to Host Second-Annual RIFC Classic, Presented by Capelli Sport - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Announce 2026 Local Broadcast Partners - FC Tulsa
- Colton Swan Called up for U.S. U-20 National Team for Friendlies - Charleston Battery
- Battery's Colton Swan Called up for U.S. U-20 National Team for Friendlies - Charleston Battery
- Preview: Hounds at Tampa Bay Rowdies - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Roots Look to Stay Perfect in Saturday Night Matchup at Phoenix Rising FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. Oakland Roots SC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Sign Goalkeepers Caleb Klepacz and Joshua Kachurak to USL Academy Contracts - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Louisville City FC: March 21, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun United FC Forward Arquímides Ordóñez Called up to Guatemala National Team - Loudoun United FC
- WISH-TV & MyINDY-TV 23 to Broadcast Indy Eleven Games for the 13th Straight Year - Indy Eleven
- Road Test: Undefeated Detroit City FC Takes Momentum to Indianapolis - Detroit City FC
- Brooklyn FC Welcomes New Balance as Official Kit Partner for Both Men's and Women's Teams - Brooklyn FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Earns 2-2 Draw at Dallas Trinity FC - Lexington SC
- Republic FC Goes to Extra Time to Knock El Farolito out of U.S. Open Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Advances to Round Two of US Open Cup with 3-0 Win over LUFC - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Tops ASC New Stars 6-0 in U.S. Open Cup - San Antonio FC
- Late Heroics From Cat Barry Earn A Point For LSC In 2-2 Draw At Dallas - Lexington SC
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