Idaho Defeats Utah 1-0
November 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl stopped all 25 shots in a 1-0 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. Utah goaltender Jeff Smith stopped 27 of 28 Steelheads shots as his record goes to 3-1 on the year.
Idaho's Will Merchant scored the only goal of the game as he found the back of the net on a 5 on 3 power play 12:16 into the second period.
The Grizzlies got 3 out of 6 standings point on the three game weekend series. Utah's record goes to 3-4-3 after 10 games, while the Steelheads are now 7-1-2 and are in first place in the Mountain division.
Grizz begin a 4 game road trip on Friday night at Kansas City. Next home game is on November 22nd vs Orlando. It's the annual Pooch on the Pond. Saturday the 23rd is Angel's Hands Night with specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off after the game. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling 801-988-8000.
3 stars of the game
1. Tomas Sholl (Idaho) - 25 save shutout.
2. Will Merchant (Idaho) - 1 goal, 5 shots on goal.
3. Jeff Smith (Utah) - 27 of 28 saves.
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies goaltender Jeff Smith vs. the Idaho Steelheads
