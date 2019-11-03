Solar Bears Bring Back Goaltender Clint Windsor

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that club has agreed to terms with rookie goaltender Clint Windsor on a Standard Player Contract.

Windsor, 26, returns to the Solar Bears organization after appearing with the team in training camp.

Last season, Windsor appeared in eight games with Orlando and posted a 4-2-1 record with a 2.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926, helping the team clinch its third consecutive postseason appearance. Had Windsor played enough minutes to qualify, Windsor would have placed seventh in the ECHL in GAA and third in save percentage.

Windsor's pro experience also includes a stretch during the 2018-19 campaign with the Herlev Eagles of Denmark's Metal Ligaen, where he appeared in 10 games and sported a 3.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896.

Windsor previously played for Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, where the 6-foot-4, 216-pound netminder appeared in 76 career games, going 35-35-0 with a 3.03 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and two shutouts. During the 2017-18 campaign, Windsor led all U Sports goalies with a .930 save percentage. He also was named Goaltender of the Year for the Ontario University Athletics conference.

The native of Hamilton, Ontario also played major junior hockey for the Ottawa 67's, Mississauga Steelheads, Saginaw Spirit and Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. Windsor went 26-49-10 with a 4.24 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and one shutout in 100 total OHL contests.

