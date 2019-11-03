Barron Gets 2 Assists in 3-2 OT Loss

November 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies defenseman Taylor Richart (11) eyes a puck in front of the Idaho Steelheads goal

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies defenseman Taylor Richart (11) eyes a puck in front of the Idaho Steelheads goal(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - Griffen Molino and JC Brassard scored power play goals for the Utah Grizzlies but in overtime Idaho Steelheads forward Zack Andrusiak scored 2:30 into the extra session to win it 3-2 over Utah on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

A season high crowd of 7116 saw Idaho's Ondrej Vala score 2:05 into the game. Utah tied it up 11:42 into the first on the power play as Molino scored his 4th of the year in the middle of a 5 minute major elbowing penalty with a game misconduct by Idaho's Colton Saucerman.

JC Brassard scored his first Grizzlies goal on the power play 12:19 into the second. Travis Barron had 2 assists for Utah on the evening. Yuri Terao and Taylor Richart each had an assist for Utah, who have a standings point in 6 of the past 7 games.

Utah led 2-1 when Idaho's Andrusiak scored on assists from Joe Basaraba and AJ White. Idaho outshot Utah 32 to 20 on the night.

Andrusiak scored in overtime on a pass from Marc-Olivier Roy. Idaho's record goes to 6-1-2, while Utah's record goes to 3-3-2-1 after 9 games this season.

The rubber match of the 3 game series is on Sunday afternoon at 1 o clock. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be at Maverik Center from noon to 2 pm. There is a postgame skate with the team.

3 stars

1. Zack Andrusiak (Idaho) - 2 goals, GWG in OT.

2. Travis Barron (Utah) - 2 assists.

3. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.