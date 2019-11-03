Barron Gets 2 Assists in 3-2 OT Loss
November 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Utah Grizzlies defenseman Taylor Richart (11) eyes a puck in front of the Idaho Steelheads goal
(Utah Grizzlies)
West Valley City, Utah - Griffen Molino and JC Brassard scored power play goals for the Utah Grizzlies but in overtime Idaho Steelheads forward Zack Andrusiak scored 2:30 into the extra session to win it 3-2 over Utah on Saturday night at Maverik Center.
A season high crowd of 7116 saw Idaho's Ondrej Vala score 2:05 into the game. Utah tied it up 11:42 into the first on the power play as Molino scored his 4th of the year in the middle of a 5 minute major elbowing penalty with a game misconduct by Idaho's Colton Saucerman.
JC Brassard scored his first Grizzlies goal on the power play 12:19 into the second. Travis Barron had 2 assists for Utah on the evening. Yuri Terao and Taylor Richart each had an assist for Utah, who have a standings point in 6 of the past 7 games.
Utah led 2-1 when Idaho's Andrusiak scored on assists from Joe Basaraba and AJ White. Idaho outshot Utah 32 to 20 on the night.
Andrusiak scored in overtime on a pass from Marc-Olivier Roy. Idaho's record goes to 6-1-2, while Utah's record goes to 3-3-2-1 after 9 games this season.
The rubber match of the 3 game series is on Sunday afternoon at 1 o clock. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be at Maverik Center from noon to 2 pm. There is a postgame skate with the team.
3 stars
1. Zack Andrusiak (Idaho) - 2 goals, GWG in OT.
2. Travis Barron (Utah) - 2 assists.
3. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal.
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies defenseman Taylor Richart (11) eyes a puck in front of the Idaho Steelheads goal
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 3, 2019
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on Saturday OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Barron Gets 2 Assists in 3-2 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Comeback Falls Short in Defeat against Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Sweep Rush with a 4-3 Victory - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.