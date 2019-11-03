Americans Sweep Rush with a 4-3 Victory

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing) Alex Guptill and the Allen Americans celebrate a goal(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night 4-3. It was Allen's first regulation win at home this season. The previous four wins were in overtime.

The duo of Spencer Asuchak and Olivier Archambault combined for six points. Asuchak scored his 4th goal of the season and had two assists. Olivier Archambault had two goals and an assist to lead the way for Allen.

"This was a big one for us," said Archambault. "We gave up the early goal and fought back. Our goalie was good and we made the most of our chances. We'll rest up tomorrow and get ready for Tulsa on Tuesday."

Jared VanWormer had the other Allen goal, his second of the season. Les Lancaster continues to lead the team in assists, adding two more to his total.

The Americans are now tied with Rapid City for second place overall in the Mountain Division, with 12 points each. The Americans travel to Tulsa on Tuesday night for a date with Oilers. Puck drop is at 7:05pm.

They Said It: Les Lancaster

Interviewer: Alton Dills

Question: 7 assists on the year including 2 more tonight. What has allowed you to be so involved in the offense?

Lancaster: I'm a good skating defenseman. That's just part of my game, jumping up into the play, and moving the puck.

Question: You've played with 4 different goalies already this season. How does that impact your game as a defenseman?

Lancaster: We try to not let that impact us. We have a style that we want to play and if we stick to that plan, it should really help our goaltenders.

