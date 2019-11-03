Solar Bears Suffer 8-2 Loss to Stingrays

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (2-4-0-1) saw their three-game point streak come to an end in an 8-2 loss to the South Carolina Stingrays (6-1-0-0) on Sunday afternoon at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

The Stingrays scored early in the first period when Mitch Vanderlaan deflected a shot from the left point by Jaynen Rissling just 1:47 into the contest.

South Carolina extended its lead to two goals when Cole Ully knocked in a loose puck during a scramble in front of the Orlando net at 5:51.

The Solar Bears got on the board at 9:47 when Chris LeBlanc and Hunter Fejes weaved into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 that ended when Fejes sent a pass from the left circle to LeBlanc in the slot

The Stingrays struck again with an early second period goal as Andrew Cherniwchan took advantage of an Orlando turnover and beat Zachary Fucale at the 1:22 mark.

Ully netted his second of the afternoon at 9:01 during another scramble in front of the Orlando net after Fucale had lost his stick to make it 4-1.

The Solar Bears made it 4-2 at 15:21 while on the power play when Colby McAuley knocked in a loose puck at the side of the net for his first goal of the season.

Max Novak answered for the Stingrays when he tipped a centering feed from Vanderlaan past Fucale at 17:26, prompting the Solar Bears to replace Fucale with Clint Windsor.

South Carolina tacked on three more goals in the third period, as Ed Wittchow (3:48) and Novak (4:10) scored during a 4-on-4 sequence early in the frame, and Mark Cooper capped the scoring at 8:22.

Fucale took the loss with 28 saves on 33 shots against, while Windsor made 17 stops on 20 shots against in relief; Thompson earned the win for South Carolina with 15 saves on 17 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Max Novak - SC

2) Cole Ully - SC

3) Dylan Steman - SC

NOTABLES:

Orlando went 8-for-8 on the penalty kill

Michael Brodzinski led Orlando with four shots on goal

LeBlanc skated in his 128th career game with the Solar Bears, tying him with Denver Manderson for fifth place on the franchise leaderboard

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears host their fourth annual School Day game on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

