Glads Prevail in Offensive Shootout over Greenville

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators outdueled the rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits Sunday afternoon to snag a 7-6 victory on Dia de los Muertos Day at Infinite Energy Arena. F Sam Asselin continued his productive week with a hat trick and an assist.

The offensive show began in the first period for Atlanta, when F Luke Nogard netted the opening tally just 2:03 into the game. F Eric Neiley wasted no time doubling the Gladiators' lead just :29 seconds later with an assist from D Jake Flegel. Cedric Lacroix got one back for the visiting Swamp Rabbits, but Asselin opened his score line with a goal at 6:53 of the first to reclaim the two-goal advantage. Nogard's defense sparked a transition play for D Jack Stander in the latter minutes of the opening frame. His wrist shot gave the Glads a 4-1 lead at the first break.

The Swamp Rabbits had to respond in the second period to get back in the game. They started just :11 seconds into the frame. F Matt Marcinew's score gave life to the visitor's bench and Greenville went on to score two more goals to tie the game at four with 7:30 to play in the second. Once again, Asselin answered the bell with two goals in a three-minute span as Atlanta reclaimed control of the contest.

F Nathan Perkovich brought the Rabbits closer with a power play goal less than four minutes into the final period, trimming the Atlanta lead to 6-5. The tense crowd urged the Gladiators on, and it was veteran captain Derek Nesbitt that netted the seventh and final goal. Johno May grabbed one score back to intensify the final minutes, but Atlanta held on for their fourth win of the early season.

Atlanta will travel north of the border next weekend when they visit the defending Kelley Cup champion Newfoundland Growlers on Friday and Saturday evening. Puck drop for each contest is set for 5:30 PM. The Gladiators return home on Saturday, November 16th when they face the Florida Everblades on Heroes Night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

