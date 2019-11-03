ECHL Transactions - November 3
November 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 3, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Braden Hellems, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add Miles Gendron, D assigned by Belleville
Add Chris Clapperton, F assigned by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Sean Romeo, G returned from loan to Rochester
Add Scott Dornbrock, D activated from reserve
Delete Cory Ward, F placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Spence, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Add Max Strang, G signed contract, added to active roster [11/2]
Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve
Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Clint Windsor, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Hunter Fejes, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Jackson, F placed on reserve
Delete Craig LeVasseur, G released as EBUG [11/2]
Reading:
Add Jimmy Mazza, D activated from reserve
Delete Rob Michel, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Branden Troock, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jared Thomas, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Clifford, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Garrett Klotz, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/2]
Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on reserve [11/2]
Wichita:
Add Brendan DeJong, D activated from reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve
