ECHL Transactions - November 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 3, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Braden Hellems, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add Miles Gendron, D assigned by Belleville

Add Chris Clapperton, F assigned by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Sean Romeo, G returned from loan to Rochester

Add Scott Dornbrock, D activated from reserve

Delete Cory Ward, F placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Spence, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Add Max Strang, G signed contract, added to active roster [11/2]

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve

Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Clint Windsor, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Hunter Fejes, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Jackson, F placed on reserve

Delete Craig LeVasseur, G released as EBUG [11/2]

Reading:

Add Jimmy Mazza, D activated from reserve

Delete Rob Michel, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Branden Troock, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jared Thomas, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Clifford, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Garrett Klotz, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/2]

Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on reserve [11/2]

Wichita:

Add Brendan DeJong, D activated from reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from November 3, 2019

