Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (2-3-0-1) host the South Carolina Stingrays (5-1-0-0) to close out the week after picking up a 6-2 victory over Jacksonville on Tuesday. This is the third of 12 meetings between the Solar Bears and Stingrays this season. Orlando enters today's game riding a three-game point streak (2-0-0-1).

MONFREDO OFF TO STRONG START: Through six games, defenseman Mike Monfredo is tied for the team scoring lead with four points (1g-3a) and his lone goal stood up as the eventual game-winner in Orlando's 4-2 victory over the Florida Everblades on Oct. 25. It is his best offensive start with the Solar Bears since arriving as a free agent prior to the 2017-18 season.

FUCALE GETS NOD IN NET: With Spencer Martin reassigned to the AHL, Zachary Fucale will get his third start of the season for Orlando this afternoon. The goalie entered the weekend with a save percentage of .947, good for the best in the ECHL.

NEW ADDITIONS TO MAKE DEBUTS: With Saturday's loan of rookie forwards Peter Abbandonato and Mikhail Shalagin from the Syracuse Crunch, the Solar Bears will get a look at two players who had prolific final seasons in their respective junior leagues. Abbandonato led the QMJHL in scoring with 111 points, while Shalagin set the MHL record for goals in a single season with 48 and earned MVP honors. Defenseman Marcus Crawford and forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov will also make their Solar Bears debuts this afternoon after the paid were loaned to Orlando earlier in the week.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: South Carolina's Parker Milner remains unbeaten with a 4-0-0 record to start the season. The 2018 ECHL Goaltender of the Year also sports a 1.72 goals-against average entering Sunday. The team as a whole has only surrendered an average of 2.50 goals against per game, good for the fewest allowed in the league.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears battle the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m. as Orlando hosts its fourth annual School Day Game.

