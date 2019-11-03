Mavs Fall in Tight Sunday Matinee to Wichita, 3-2

November 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





WICHITA, Ks. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder by a final score of 3-2 Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena in Downtown Wichita. A late goal by Thunder forward Spencer Dorowicz sealed the win for Wichita. Mavericks forward C.J. Eick scored his first goal of the season on the first goal of the game. Kansas City's record now stands at 3-6-0-0.

Kansas City drew first blood on a redirection by forward C.J. Eick at the 7:19 mark of the first period. Defenseman Zach Osburn notched his first point of the season with an assist on the opening salvo. The Mavericks dominated Wichita in shots in the first period, outshooting the hosts 18-4.

The Mavericks extended their lead to 2-0 on a power play goal on another redirection at the 3:51 mark of the period, this time from forward Greg Betzold. Defenseman Justin Woods assisted on the goal. Wichita got on the scoresheet at the 4:39 mark when a pass from defenseman Riley Weselowski deflected off of a skate in front of the net. Forwards Jack Combs and Chris Crane picked up the assists. Wichita tied the game at 2-2 at the 12:22 mark of the second period on a goal from Garrett Schmitz. Forwards Ostap Safin and Peter Crinella assisted on the goal. Wichita flipped the script on the shot sheet, outshooting the Mavericks 17-6 in the period.

Wichita sealed the game late in the third period on a goal from forward Spencer Dorowicz. Safin picked up his second assist of the game on the game-winner and the 3-2 score would hold up to be the final.

Mavericks goaltender Hayden Hawkey stopped 29 of 32 shots on the night and the Mavericks went one-for-five on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.

