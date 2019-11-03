Cyclones Earn Hard-Fought Win in Brampton

Brampton, ON - TheCincinnati Cyclones (4-2-1-0) salvaged a weekend split with the Brampton Beast, following a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon. Forwards Jesse Schultz, Mason Mitchell, and Justin Vaive netted the goals for Cincinnati.

After a scoreless opening period, Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead midway through the second when forward Brady Vail sent a cross-ice pass to Schultz who rifled a shot in to put the Cyclones on top, 1-0.

The momentum for the Cyclones was short-lived however, as back-to back goals from Beast forwards Jackson Leef , and a power play tally from former Cyclone David Pacan put Brampton on top, 2-1,

13:50 into the frame.

Cincinnati kept battling and re-tied the game with 4:44 to play when Mitchell took a shot and swatted his own rebound out of midair to pull the 'Clones back level, 2-2.

With 3:08 remaining in the middle frame, Cincinnati took their lead back when Vaive took the puck in the slot following a pass from Darik Angeli, and he snapped a shot off the pads of Brampton goaltender Alex Dubeau and in to put the Cyclones back on top, 3-2, after 40 minutes.

In the third, the goaltending was strong for both teams, as Cyclones netminder Sean Romeo and Debeau each made several high-quality saves. Both teams had some Grade-A scoring chances as well, however Romeo remained perfect in the third, stopping all nine shots he faced in the period to secure Cincinnati's 3-2 win.

The Cyclones outshot the Beast, 30-29, with Romeo steering aside 27 for his first pro win. Cincinnati returns home on Wednesday night to take on the Ft. Wayne Komets. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

