Steelheads Blank Grizzlies 1-0 in Sunday Matinee
November 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (7-1-2) net a key goal in the second period, and goaltender Tomas Sholl halted all 25 shots faced in a 1-0 shutout win over the Utah Grizzlies (3-4-3) on Sunday afternoon from Maverik Center. The result is the first shutout win of the season for the Steelheads.
After a scoreless first period, the opening goal had to wait until a crucial power play in the second period. With two Grizzlies skaters in the box, the Steelheads utilized the full length of their 5-on-3 power play to open forward Will Merchant low in the right circle for a one-time shot at 12:16, helping the road side break the deadlock and take a 1-0 lead.
The Steelheads kept the pressure on during the second half of the game, holding the Grizzlies to just six shots in each of the final two periods. While they also had to battle a 5-on-3 penalty kill in the third period, the Steelheads defense stayed strong and locked down the game for the 1-0 win.
Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (5-0-2) earned his eighth-career shutout, turning aside all 25 shots faced in the win. Grizzlies netminder Jeff Smith (3-1-0) stopped 27 of 28 shots in the loss.
The Steelheads head to Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to continue their eight-game road trip on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:05 p.m. while opening a three-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK & ECHL.TV.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 against the Orlando Solar Bears to open a four-week home stand. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
