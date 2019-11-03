Thunder Blanked by Royals Despite McAdam's Brilliant Performance, 1-0
November 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
Adirondack Thunder goaltender Eamon McAdam and his defense try to keep the Reading Royals at bay
(Adirondack Thunder)
READING, PA - Eamon McAdam's 43 saves were not enough on Sunday afternoon as the Thunder (5-3-0-1) were shutout by the Royals (6-3-1-0) 1-0 in Reading.
Royals' forward Ralph Cuddemi scored the lone goal of the game early in the second period after Reading put 25 shots on Adirondack's cage in the first period alone. The Thunder were outshot 44-27 and managed to outshoot the Royals 15-4 in the third. Reading netminder Felix Sandstrom earned his first ECHL shutout in his team's victory.
Both teams had two powerplays in the matchup and both failed to capitalize on any of their man-advantage opportunities.
Scoring Plays
Jimmy Mazza's pass sent Ralph Cuddemi into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 that Cuddemi finished by banking it off of the skate of McAdam and into the back of the net. The goal was Cuddemi's sixth of the season and was scored at 2:11 of the second period.
Thunder Notes
First time of the 2019-20 season that Adirondack has been shutout
Nikita Popugaev received a minus on the Royals goal and is now a +5 rating in 9 games so far this season
Up Next
Adirondack will return home to face the Worcester Railers for First Responders Night on Friday, November 8th at 7:00pm. Call 518-480-3355 for tickets or stop by the Upstate Chevy Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.
Marvel Super Hero Four Pack
The Thunder host the Worcester Railers on November 10th at 3:00pm for Marvel Super Hero Day! Get your Super Hero Four Pack HERE and receive a pregame meet-and-greet with Spider-Man!
Follow the Thunder
For more information on the Adirondack Thunder, follow along on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@ECHLThunder) and on the web at ECHLThunder.com.
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder goaltender Eamon McAdam and his defense try to keep the Reading Royals at bay
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 3, 2019
- Oilers Win Third Straight, Down Rush 4-2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Suffer 8-2 Loss to Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Closes Weekend with Win vs. KC - Wichita Thunder
- Mavs Fall in Tight Sunday Matinee to Wichita, 3-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Blanked by Royals Despite McAdam's Brilliant Performance, 1-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Sandstrom's Third-Period Brilliance Moves Royals into Sole Possession of 1st, 1-0 - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Earn Hard-Fought Win in Brampton - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rays Rout Solar Bears, 8-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Idaho Defeats Utah 1-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Blank Grizzlies 1-0 in Sunday Matinee - Idaho Steelheads
- Atlanta Outslugs Greenville in Sunday MatinÃÂ©e - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Glads Prevail in Offensive Shootout over Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Dmowski Recalled to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 3 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Bring Back Goaltender Clint Windsor - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Early First-Place Showdown Sunday at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on Saturday OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Barron Gets 2 Assists in 3-2 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Comeback Falls Short in Defeat against Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Sweep Rush with a 4-3 Victory - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Adirondack Thunder Stories
- Thunder Blanked by Royals Despite McAdam's Brilliant Performance, 1-0
- McNiven, Thunder Shut Down Railers 2-0
- McNiven Perfect as Thunder Hammer Down Beast 2-0
- Forward Antoine Waked Re-Assigned to AHL's Laval Rocket
- Adirondack Acquires Defenseman Ryan Black from Utah