Thunder Blanked by Royals Despite McAdam's Brilliant Performance, 1-0

November 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







Adirondack Thunder goaltender Eamon McAdam and his defense try to keep the Reading Royals at bay

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder goaltender Eamon McAdam and his defense try to keep the Reading Royals at bay(Adirondack Thunder)

READING, PA - Eamon McAdam's 43 saves were not enough on Sunday afternoon as the Thunder (5-3-0-1) were shutout by the Royals (6-3-1-0) 1-0 in Reading.

Royals' forward Ralph Cuddemi scored the lone goal of the game early in the second period after Reading put 25 shots on Adirondack's cage in the first period alone. The Thunder were outshot 44-27 and managed to outshoot the Royals 15-4 in the third. Reading netminder Felix Sandstrom earned his first ECHL shutout in his team's victory.

Both teams had two powerplays in the matchup and both failed to capitalize on any of their man-advantage opportunities.

Scoring Plays

Jimmy Mazza's pass sent Ralph Cuddemi into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 that Cuddemi finished by banking it off of the skate of McAdam and into the back of the net. The goal was Cuddemi's sixth of the season and was scored at 2:11 of the second period.

Thunder Notes

First time of the 2019-20 season that Adirondack has been shutout

Nikita Popugaev received a minus on the Royals goal and is now a +5 rating in 9 games so far this season

Up Next

Adirondack will return home to face the Worcester Railers for First Responders Night on Friday, November 8th at 7:00pm. Call 518-480-3355 for tickets or stop by the Upstate Chevy Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.

Marvel Super Hero Four Pack

The Thunder host the Worcester Railers on November 10th at 3:00pm for Marvel Super Hero Day! Get your Super Hero Four Pack HERE and receive a pregame meet-and-greet with Spider-Man!

Follow the Thunder

For more information on the Adirondack Thunder, follow along on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@ECHLThunder) and on the web at ECHLThunder.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.