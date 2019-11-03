Dmowski Recalled to Hartford

PORTLAND, ME - The Hartford Wolf Pack recalled forward Ryan Dmowski on Sunday. Dmowski is riding a four game point streak with the Mariners, which he extended with an assist last night. It will be his second career stint with the Wolf Pack, the team with whom he is under contract.

Dmowski, a 22 year old rookie forward from East Lyme, CT, signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Wolf Pack last Spring after finishing his college career at U-Mass Lowell. Dmowski led the River Hawks in goals in both his junior and senior seasons, with 11 and 14 goals respectively. He played 10 games at the end of 2018-19 in Hartford, scoring one goal while adding three assists. The Wolf Pack signed him to an AHL deal in mid-July.

With the Mariners, Dmowski has one goal and four assists in six games. All five points have come in his last four. Dmowski scored his first ECHL goal at Adirondack on October 23rd, also adding an assist that night. He has registered an assist in each of the three games since.

