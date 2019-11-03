Oilers Win Third Straight, Down Rush 4-2

Tulsa Oilers take a shot against the Rapid City Rush

TULSA, OK - The Oilers didn't lead their Sunday matinee matchup against the Rapid City Rush until the last minute of action, but came away with their third-straight victory 4-2 at the BOK Center.

An awkward bounce out of the far corner saw back-to-back games at the BOK Center where an odd bounce led to the opening goal. Dexter Dancs was the last player to touch the puck, which bounced over the shoulder of goaltender Devin Williams at the 6:39 mark. Veteran defenseman Steven Kaunisto answered with his first goal of the season, blasting a point shot off a faceoff past Tyler Parks with just over five minutes remaining in the opening frame.

Giovanni Fiore scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season, guiding a laser into the upper-right corner of the net. Ian McNulty scored his first of the season exactly two minutes later at the 4:36 mark of the period, popping a pass from Ryan Tesink past Tyler Parks.

The game would remain deadlocked until the final minute, when Miles Liberati floated a puck from a net-mouth scramble over a sprawling Parks. Tesink picked up his third point of the night, guiding the puck into the empty net from his stomach with 21 seconds left.

The Oilers turn their attention to a weekday matchup against rivals Allen On Tuesday. The Oilers will then head to Wichita, KS for a two-game weekend series against the Wichita Thunder at Intrust Bank Arena.

