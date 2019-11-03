Thunder Closes Weekend with Win vs. KC

November 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Independence, MO - For the second night in a row, Wichita fell behind by two only to battle back in the game. The Thunder earned a 3-2 win against Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena

Spencer Dorowicz scored the go-ahead goal with just over three minutes remaining and Mitch Gillam held the fort for his fourth win of the year. Ostap Safin led the way with two assists.

Wichita spent much of the first period in the penalty box, killing off four minors. Kansas City got on the board right at the end of a penalty committed by Beau Starrett to make it 1-0. Zach Osburn hammered a shot from the right point that C.J. Eick tipped out of the air and beat Gillam.

Kansas City took a 2-0 lead as Greg Betzold caused a screen in front of Gillam and got a piece of a shot from Justin Woods for his second of the season.

The Thunder scored the next two to pull even in the game. Less than a minute later, Riley Weselowski took a pass from Jack Combs, skated down the left side and his shot banked off a skate into the net past Hayden Hawkey to make it 2-1. Schmitz tied it at 12:22 with his first of the season after a great individual effort from Peter Crinella. He stole the puck in the neutral zone, got into the slot and missed a backhand shot. Crinella got to his own miss, zipped it over to Safin and he found Schmitz in the left circle.

During a back-and-forth third period, Dorowicz won a face-off to the left of Hawkey. Safin baseball swung the puck off of his chest, trickled to the front of the net and Dorowicz beat Hawkey with a backhand to give Wichita its first lead of the night. Kansas City pulled him with just over a minute left for the extra attacker, but the Thunder held on for the victory.

Wichita took five of a possible six points over the weekend. Safin has points in four-straight games (3g, 3a). Dorowicz finished the weekend with five points in three games this weekend (3g, 2a). Peter Crinella and Jack Combs each added an assist.

The Thunder remains at home on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. to host the Norfolk Admirals for the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

ECHL Stories from November 3, 2019

