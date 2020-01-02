IceMen Add Defenseman Jake Hamilton; Cederholm Recalled

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jake Hamilton. In addition, defenseman Jacob Cederholm has been reassigned to Manitoba.

Hamilton, 24, joins the Icemen after posting 14 points (3g, 11a) in 21 games played with the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). Last season, the 6-1, 201-pound blueliner recorded 16 points (4g, 12a) with 80 penalty minutes in 44 games with the Rivermen. The Chicago native totaled eight points in two seasons at the University of Wisconsin Superior (WJAC) from 2016-2017.

Cederholm, 21, heads to Manitoba after logging five assists in 29 games played with the Icemen thsi season. Cederholm recorded six points (1g, 5a) in 25 regular season games played while recording a goal in six playoff appearances last season. In addition, the 6-4, 211-pound defenseman also appeared in nine AHL contests with Manitoba last season. Cederholm began his career playing in Sweden's hockey circuit and was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth-round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Icemen are back in action when they travel to Portland to take on the Maine Mariners on Friday beginning at 7:15 p.m.

