Defensive Battle Ends in Overtime Defeat for 'Clones

January 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Indianapolis, IN- The Cincinnati Cyclones (20-8-5-0) fell to the Indy Fuel, 2-1 in overtime, on Thursday night. Defenseman Justin Baudry netted the lone goal for Cincinnati.

After the Fuel took a 1-0 lead, 3:51 in on a goal from defenseman Keoni Texiera, Cincinnati responded 2:57 later when Baudry launched a point shot in past Fuel goaltender Charles Williams to tie the game, 1-1.

The 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the first period, and over the next 40 minutes the teams engaged in a defensive stalemate. After Cincinnati outshot the Fuel, 14-3 in the first, both sides traded quality offensive chances in the second and third, with both goaltenders coming up with big saves in key moments. Indy outshot the 'Clones, 23-22, in the final two periods, and the 1-1 tie held up throughout the remainder of regulation.

In overtime, Indy broke through and netted the winner at the 3:07 mark when defenseman Tim Shoup lit the lamp to send Indy to a 2-1 overtime win. The Cyclones outshot Indy, 36-27, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen steering aside 25 in the loss.

Cincinnati returns home on Friday night to take on the Wheeling Nailers, with the face-off slated for 7:35pm.

