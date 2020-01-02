Grizzlies Forwards Molino and McGauley Named Plus Performers of the Month

Utah Grizzlies forwards Ty Lewis (left) Griffen Molino (center) and Tim McGauley (right)

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies Forwards Tim McGauley and Griffen Molino are the co-recipients of the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December, where they each had the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +22.

It was the best plus-minus total of any forwards in a single month in the decade of the 2010s. Only 2 defenseman had a better plus-minus rating for a single month and it was Fort Wayne teammates, defensemen Bobby Shea, who was a +26 in February 2018 and Curtis Leonard was a +25 that month.

McGauley posted an even or better rating in each of the 12 games in December, including a +4 on Dec. 17 at Wichita, a game where McGauley broke team records with 6 assists and 7 points. He was also a +4 on Dec. 20 at Kansas City, where he had 2 goals and 2 assists and played a role in all 4 goals in a 4-1 win. In three other games he was a +3 and posted a +2 two other times.

Tim currently leads the league with a +30 rating and is third with 37 points. He is also tied for second with 25 assists.

For the Month McGauley had 25 points (10g, 15a) and Molino had 23 points (8 g, 15 a).

Molino had an even or better rating in all 12 games in December. He was a +4 on December 17th at Wichita, where he had 1 goal and 3 assists. He was a +3 in four different December games (Dec. 6 at Rapid City, Dec. 13 vs. Newfoundland, Dec. 20 at Kansas City and Dec. 27 vs. Tulsa).

Molino is second in the league in plus-minus this season at +27, trailing only his teammate McGauley, who has a +30.

In recognition of their accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Tim McGauley and Griffen Molino with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Grizzlies' home game.

