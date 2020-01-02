Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel

Game 33 (Road Game 18)

Vs. Indy Fuel (15-15-1-0, 31 pts)

Thursday, January 2, 2020, 7:05pm ET

Indiana Farmers Coliseum - Indianapolis, IN

Overview: The Cyclones open the new year and begin three-in-three on Thursday when they travel to Indy to take on the Fuel Cincinnati is coming off a 3-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and still maintain their five-point lead over the Toledo Walleye for the top spot in the ECHL's Central Division.

Tuesday Evening Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (20-8-4-0) closed out 2019 with a 3-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, earning their 20th win of the season in the process. Defenseman Frank Hora, along with forwards Ben Johnson and Mason Mitchell netted the goals for Cincinnati. Cincinnati outshot the Swamp Rabbits, 36-25 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 23 in the win.

Sunday Night Recap:The Cincinnati Cyclones (19-8-4-0) fell to the Toledo Walleye, 6-3, on Sunday night. Forward John Edwardhscored a pair of goals for the Cyclones, while defenseman Justin Baudry recorded a lone tally for the Cyclones. The Cyclones outshot Toledo, 38-27 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonensteering aside 21 in the loss.

Friday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (19-7-4-0) fell to the Kansas City Mavericks, 3-2, on Friday night. Forwards Shaw Boomhower and Brady Vail scored the goals for the Cyclones, who see their point streak snapped at seven games. Cincinnati outshot the Mavericks, 36-18, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 15 in the loss.

Previewing Indy: The Fuel enter Thursday with a record of 6-3-1-0 in their last 10 games, and are coming off a 6-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings in Tuesday night. The win snapped Indy's three-game losing streak. Special teams have been a key to indy's success this season, as they are fourth on the power play at 22.0% (27/123), and they are the League's least-penalized team, averaging 10.32 minutes in penalties per game. They rank in the top 10 in defense as well, currently sitting seventh with 2.87 goals against per game. They are led offensively by forward Spencer Watson who has accounted for a team-leading 17 goals along with 18 assists. He also ranks fourth in the ECHL in power play points with 14 (6g, 8a). He is followed by forward and team-assists leader Bobby MacIntyre (7g, 19a), and forward Alex Krushelnyski (7g, 11a) who round out the top three. In goal, Charles Williams leads the way with a mark of 11-7-1-0, along with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Inside the Series: This will be the sixth meeting of 11 on the season between the Cyclones and Fuel. Each team has a record of 3-3-0-0, and after Thursday, three of the final four meetings will be played in Cincinnati.

Next Game Preview: The Cyclones return home on Friday to begin a two-game set against the Wheeling Nailers. Friday will be the third of 10 meetings on the season between the two sides, with each team winning once on home ice so far.

Aquin Returns to Cincinnati: The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones have reassigned forward Pascal Aquinback to Cincinnati. Called up for a second time on December 20, Aquin has appeared in 14 games for the Americans, accounting for a goal and four assists in that time. He has skated in 14 games with the Cyclones as well, posting a goal and a pair of helpers.

Vail Signs Second PTO with Rochester: The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, have signed Cyclones forward Brady Vail to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) for the second time this season. Vail signed his first PTO on November 20, and appeared in seven games with the Americans this season, accounting for a goal and an assist in that time, before being returned to Cincinnati on December 8. Since his return, he has skated in six games for the Cyclones, accounting for two goals and eight assists. Overall, in 22 games for Cincinnati this season, Vail has amassed three goals and 13 assists.

Power Surge: The Cyclones power play has goals in three of the last five games, scoring on six of their 27 chances in that span. The Cyclones are now 16th in the ECHL with a 15.9% conversion rate (21/132).

Home Cookin': The Cyclones are one of the top home teams in the ECHL this season, and suffered just their second regulation home loss on Friday in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Mavericks. Cincinnati has a record of 12-2-1-0 on home ice, and are outscoring teams, 55-32, at Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati tied an ECHL record with 30 home wins last season against just two regulation losses, and they outscored teams 155-73 on home ice, which was the lowest goals-against margin at home in the League.

Strong D: Cincinnati is third in the ECHL with 2.59 goals allowed per game, and pace the League with 27.09 shots against per 60 minutes, and have allowed 27 shots or fewer in four-straight games. The Cyclones have allowed two or few goals in 10 of their last 16 games, and have given up more than three on just seven occasions. They are 18-4-1-0 this season when allowing three or fewer goals.

Streaky Behavior: Forward Jesse Schultz saw his seven-game point streak snapped in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Toledo Walleye, however he picked up right where he left off with an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Greenville. He now has two goals and 10 assists over his last nine games, and leads the team and is fourth in the ECHL with 36 points (15g, 21a).

Milestone Night: December 13 was the 1,000th professional hockey game for Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz . The 37-year-old had a big game, dishing out four assists in a 5-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. Schultz recently recorded his 900th professional point, and currently sits at 356 goals and 561 assists across 1,003 games, in a career that has seen him spend time in North America in the ECHL, American Hockey League (AHL), and Central Hockey League (CHL), and he also skated in a pair of games for the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League (NHL). He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

Luukkonen Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month: Cyclones goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named the recipient of the Warrior Hockey / ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November. The rookie sensation posted a record of 6-2-1-0 and a 1.88 goals-against average along with a .925 save percentage. Hailing from Espoo, FIN, Luukkonen allowed more than two goals on just three occasions, and stopped 22 or more shots in seven of his nine contests. His month was highlighted by back-to-back shutouts on November 14 and 16, stopping all 22 shots he faced in a 1-0 win over the Allen Americans, before steering aside all 23 shots he faced in a 5-0 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets two nights later. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, Cincinnati's National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate, in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Luukkonen ranks second in the ECHL with a 1.97 GAA and is fourth in save percentage at .924.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati has an 13-2-2-0 mark when scoring the game's first goal, and they are perfect in regulation when leading through two periods this season, accounting for a mark of 15-0-2-0.

