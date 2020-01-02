Americans Face KC Tonight for the First of Two

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans (23-5-5-1), ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, open a two-game series tonight at home against the Kansas City Mavericks (14-16-2-0) at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

The Allen Americans closed out 2019 earning a point in an overtime loss. Allen enters tonight's contest with the most points in the ECHL with 52, two points ahead of South Carolina. Tonight, is the first of three in a row at Allen Event Center, with two against KC and one against Wichita on Saturday night.

Recent transactions for the Allen Americans, had the San Jose Sharks recalling goalie Zachary Sawchenko, and assigning him to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. In return, San Jose assigned goalie Andrew Shortridge to the Allen Americans. In 12 games for the San Jose Barracuda this season, he has a record of 3-6-0, with a 3.85 goals-against average. Allen also signed free agent forward Mitch Vandergunst to a contract. The 6-foot-4 and 225-pound forward played in nine games for Jacksonville this season (0 goals and 0 assists). He played in the Americans last game against Idaho and had five penalty minutes.

Jared VanWormer has back-to-back two-goal games for the Americans. He has eight goals in his last eight games. Spencer Asuchak returned to the Allen lineup on Tuesday night and had two assists. He missed the previous six games with an upper-body injury.

Kansas City which started the season very slow, has been playing better hockey of late. They are 3-1-0 in their last four games that included a road win in Cincinnati. In the only meeting between the two clubs this season, the Allen Americans prevailed back on November 19th with a 4-2 win in Missouri. On that night, Alex Guptill, Gabe Gagne, Tyler Sheehy and Joshua Lammon all scored for Allen. Dereck Baribeau got the start and win in net.

Tonight, is Hockey is for Everyone Night in Allen, with a live performance from Jimmy Anderson.

