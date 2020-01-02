Breweries Announced for Saturday's Craft Beer Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals host Craft Beer Night, pres. by Deibler Dental, Saturday at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester at Santander Arena and the team has announced six breweries will take part plus additional details for the night. All fans 21+ receive free admission to the craft beer fest with a ticket to the game. The fest takes place on the concourse from 6pm-8pm. Game tickets are $5 for college students with a valid college ID. Tickets are available here.

Breweries: Schaylor Brewing Company | 1787 Brewing Company | Cape May Brewing Company | Sly Fox Brewing Company | Evil Genius Beer Company | Stoudts Brewing Company

Need to know: Deibler Dental Tin Cup giveaway | Unique Pretzel giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

Ticket specials: College ID Night ($5 tickets for college students with a valid student ID)

After the game: Postgame Party at Cheers! American Bistro, located inside the DoubleTree by Hilton across the street from the arena.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (2020 kickoff) 4 tickets for $20.20 | Bounce House for kids | Face painting stations | $1 popcorn

Tues., Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Maine (Education Day) Presented by Customers Bank | First-ever Royals school day game with educational component | $1 Funnel cake sticks

