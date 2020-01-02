Breweries Announced for Saturday's Craft Beer Night
January 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals host Craft Beer Night, pres. by Deibler Dental, Saturday at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester at Santander Arena and the team has announced six breweries will take part plus additional details for the night. All fans 21+ receive free admission to the craft beer fest with a ticket to the game. The fest takes place on the concourse from 6pm-8pm. Game tickets are $5 for college students with a valid college ID. Tickets are available here.
Breweries: Schaylor Brewing Company | 1787 Brewing Company | Cape May Brewing Company | Sly Fox Brewing Company | Evil Genius Beer Company | Stoudts Brewing Company
Need to know: Deibler Dental Tin Cup giveaway | Unique Pretzel giveaway to the first 1,000 fans
Ticket specials: College ID Night ($5 tickets for college students with a valid student ID)
After the game: Postgame Party at Cheers! American Bistro, located inside the DoubleTree by Hilton across the street from the arena.
Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions
Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (2020 kickoff) 4 tickets for $20.20 | Bounce House for kids | Face painting stations | $1 popcorn
Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Craft Beer Night) Free craft beer fest with purchase of game ticket (21+) | Deibler Dental tin cup giveaway | College night: tickets $5 for college students with valid ID | Unique Pretzel giveaway to first 1,000 fans | Postgame Party at DoubleTree Cheers! Restaurant
Tues., Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Maine (Education Day) Presented by Customers Bank | First-ever Royals school day game with educational component | $1 Funnel cake sticks
