Oilers Acquire Jack Nevins from Florida
January 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Thursday that the team has acquired Jack Nevins' rights from the Florida Everblades in exchange for future considerations.
Nevins, 26, has two goals and two assists in 16 games with the Everblades this season. Prior to arriving in Florida, the 6'2, 209 lbs. forward compiled 71 points (30G, 41A) in 180 ECHL games with Quad City, Greenville, Idaho and Manchester. Nevins has also logged 108 games in the AHL, scoring four goals and an assist during his time with Rochester, Hamilton and Iowa. Nevins has recorded 606 penalty minutes during his professional career.
Prior to turning pro, the Stittsville, ON native played in both the OHL and QMJHL. Nevins had five goals and six assists for 11 points in 61 OHL games between Sarnia, Kingston and London. Nevins switched to the QMJHL during the 2012-13 season, registering 63 points (27G, 36A) in 115 games with Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown and Rouyn-Noranda.
The Oilers host Idaho for three-straight contests at the BOK Center this weekend to begin 2020. Friday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 4 will start at 7:05 p.m., and Sunday, Jan.5 will be a 4:05 p.m. matinee.
Images from this story
|
Forward Jack Nevins with the Florida Everblades
