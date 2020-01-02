MacFarlane Named Honig's/ECHL Official of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Referee Sean MacFarlane has been selected as the Honig's ECHL Official of the Month for December.

MacFarlane is currently in the Czech Republic, where he is officiating for the International Ice Hockey Federation's World Junior Championships. This marks the third consecutive season that he has been assigned to an IIHF tournament after working the U20 Division 1 Group B Championship in Slovenia in 2018 and the U18 World Championship Gold Medal Game in Sweden in 2019.

The Spokane, Washington native is in his third season in the ECHL, as well as the American Hockey League, and last season was selected to work the Kelly Cup Finals. Prior to working in the ECHL and AHL, he worked in USA Hockey's Officiating Development Program in the Southern Professional Hockey League, United States Hockey League and North American Hockey League. MacFarlane earned an assignment to the Presidents Cup Finals for the SPHL in 2017, two Clark Cup Finals for the USHL in 2016 and 2017 and one Robertson Cup Final in the NAHL in 2015. During the 2016 season, he was awarded the Ben Allison Memorial Award from USA Hockey.

"My favorite part of working full-time in the ECHL is the constant challenge the league brings for their officiating staff," MacFarlane said. "The hockey is demanding mentally as well as physically, there's not an easy game throughout the season, and because of that, when you've finished a hockey game and know you've done the game justice with a strong team performance, it's very rewarding as a crew.

The ECHL Official of the Month Award is presented by Honig's, the "Official Partner of the ECHL Officiating Team." Honig's has been providing top of the line umpire and referee gear, equipment, and apparel for over 30 years. Our easy-to-use, brand new online store provides a safe, quick and hassle-free shopping experience for officials from virtually every sport and every level of play. More information is available at Honigs.com.

