ECHL Transactions - January 2
January 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 2, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
John Gustafsson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Andrew Shortridge, G activated from reserve
Add Alex Breton, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve
Delete Stepan Falkovsky, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Reid Jackman, F added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)
Delete Reid Jackman, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Cody Sol, D traded to Florida
Florida:
Delete Adam Smith, D recalled by Milwaukee
Delete Jack Nevins, F traded to Tulsa
Greenville:
Add Jake Horton, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Beau McCue, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Matt Schmalz, F activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jake Hamilton, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Adam Dauda, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Add Trey Phillips, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Add Hayden Shaw, D assigned by Manitoba
Add Griffen Outhouse, G assigned by Manitoba
Add Wacey Rabbit, F activated from reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve
Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve
Delete Everett Clark, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)
Delete Jacob Cederholm, D recalled by Manitoba
Maine:
Delete Ryan Dmowski, F recalled by Hartford
Newfoundland:
Add Michael Kapla, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve
Delete Reid Jackman, F traded to Atlanta
Orlando:
Add Zach Fucale, G returned from loan to Team Canada (Spengler Cup)
Delete Zach Fucale, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Garrett Mitchell, F loaned to Laval
South Carolina:
Add Kristofers Bindulis, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)
Delete Tom Parisi, D loaned to Belleville
Tulsa:
Add Charlie Granath, D signed contract, added to active roster
