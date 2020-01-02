ECHL Transactions - January 2

January 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 2, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

John Gustafsson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Andrew Shortridge, G activated from reserve

Add Alex Breton, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve

Delete Stepan Falkovsky, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Reid Jackman, F added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)

Delete Reid Jackman, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Cody Sol, D traded to Florida

Florida:

Delete Adam Smith, D recalled by Milwaukee

Delete Jack Nevins, F traded to Tulsa

Greenville:

Add Jake Horton, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Beau McCue, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Matt Schmalz, F activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jake Hamilton, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Adam Dauda, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Add Trey Phillips, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Add Hayden Shaw, D assigned by Manitoba

Add Griffen Outhouse, G assigned by Manitoba

Add Wacey Rabbit, F activated from reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve

Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve

Delete Everett Clark, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D recalled by Manitoba

Maine:

Delete Ryan Dmowski, F recalled by Hartford

Newfoundland:

Add Michael Kapla, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve

Delete Reid Jackman, F traded to Atlanta

Orlando:

Add Zach Fucale, G returned from loan to Team Canada (Spengler Cup)

Delete Zach Fucale, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Garrett Mitchell, F loaned to Laval

South Carolina:

Add Kristofers Bindulis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)

Delete Tom Parisi, D loaned to Belleville

Tulsa:

Add Charlie Granath, D signed contract, added to active roster

