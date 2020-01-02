Bednard Earns First Pro Shutout as 'Bits Beat Admirals

Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Behind 28 saves by goaltender Ryan Bednard, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits shut out the Norfolk Admirals 3-0 on Thursday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Bednard was letter perfect throughout the night in his first professional shutout. He eliminated three Norfolk power plays, and stopped a game-high 10 shots in the third period, including a foray of 6-on-5 play with Norfolk's goaltender at the bench for the extra attacker.

Thursday was also a night to remember for Adam Rockwood, who posted three points on the night.

Rockwood started the scoring at the 7:14 mark of the first period. Jimmy Soper made a clean defensive play on an outlet feed to Michael Pelech, who feathered a pass from circle to circle for the goal.

Pelech's assist gave him 19 points in his last 21 games.

The Swamp Rabbits' second goal took the wind out of Norfolk's sails. Mathieu Foget blazed down the right wing and centered a puck in front. The puck bounded off of Roman Durny's stick and in between his pads to double the lead.

Rockwood completed the scoring with an empty net goal, sent on his way on a delayed icing by Mike Monfredo. Rockwood won the race for the puck, and tapped the loose puck into the empty cage for his third point of the night.

Greenville's penalty kill was put to the test early with Cédric Lacroix sent to the penalty box for holding seven seconds in. The PK came through and held Norfolk to just one shot on goal on the man advantage.

