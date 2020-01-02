Mason Marchment Makes NHL Debut

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce that forward Mason Marchment made his NHL debut tonight for the Toronto Maple Leafs, becoming the seventh former member of the Solar Bears to reach the NHL after first developing in the ECHL with Orlando.

Marchment, 24, suited up for the Maple Leafs in the club's 6-3 road win against the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place, recording one shot on goal and one hit in six minutes of ice time. Prior to his recall to the Maple Leafs on Jan. 1, he had posted four points (2g-2a) and six penalty minutes in 11 games this season for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

An undrafted free agent, Marchment was signed to an AHL contract by Toronto on April 8, 2016 and loaned to the Solar Bears during his rookie season of 2016-17. In 35 regular season contests with Orlando, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward collected 20 points (14g-6a) and 27 penalty minutes; he added five points (1g-4a) and 11 penalty minutes in seven postseason matches for the Solar Bears.

In 111 career AHL games with the Marlies, Marchment has collected 56 points (27g-29a) and 108 penalty minutes. On March 13, 2018 the Maple Leafs signed Marchment to a two-year entry level NHL contract. He also helped the Marlies capture the 2018 Calder Cup championship.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Uxbridge, Ontario played major junior hockey for the Mississauga Steelheads, Hamilton Bulldogs and Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, where he picked up 77 points (28g-49a) and 81 penalty minutes in 115 games.

Solar Bears NHL debuts:

Darcy Kuemper - Minnesota Wild - Feb. 12, 2013 at Vancouver

Garret Sparks - Toronto Maple Leafs - Nov. 30, 2015 vs. Edmonton

Christopher Gibson - New York Islanders - Jan. 2, 2016 at Pittsburgh

Mike Liambas - Nashville Predators - Dec. 3, 2016 vs. New Jersey

Jack Rodewald - Ottawa Senators - Oct. 27, 2017 at New Jersey

Kasimir Kaskisuo - Toronto Maple Leafs - Nov. 16, 2019 at Pittsburgh

Mason Marchment - Toronto Maple Leafs - Jan. 2, 2020 at Winnipeg

NEXT GAME:

