Jack of All Trades

January 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





Duluth, GA - The Gladiators continue to wheel and deal, trading for Reid Jackman today. Jackman comes to Atlanta via the Newfoundland Growlers for future considerations.

Reid is a 26-year-old left-handed shooting forward from Ontario, Canada. Jackman played his college hockey at York University in Toronto for five seasons from 2014-2019. Last year, after finishing his final season with the York Lions, he ended the year in the ECHL playing in a dozen games for the Fort Wayne Komets.

This season Reid played in six games with Newfoundland. To make room for Reid Jackman the Gladiators released forward John Gustafsson. Gustafsson, who began the year in Norfolk spent three games with Atlanta.

