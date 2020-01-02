Mavs Kick off 2020 with 5-3 Win over ECHL's Best
January 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
ALLEN, Tx. - The Kansas City Mavericks (15-16-2-0, 32 points) knocked off the top team in the ECHL Thursday night, defeating the Allen Americans (23-5-5-0, 52 points) on their home ice at Allen Event Center by a final score of 5-3. Mavericks forward C.J. Eick scored two goals in the game and Captain Rocco Carzo and rookie forward Bryan Lemos had two assists each. Calgary Flames prospect Nick Schneider stood tall between the pipes, stopping 36 of 39 shots by the Americans.
First Period
-Mavs forward Ryan Van Stralen (11) opened the scoring in the contest at 5:24 of the first period. David Dziurzynski and Derek Pratt assisted on the goal.
-Allen tied the game with six seconds left in the opening frame on a goal by Alex Guptill. Jordan Topping assisted on the goal.
Second Period
-A redirected shot by Loren Ulett (7) snapped the 1-1 tie and gave KC a 2-1 lead at 12:32 of the second period. Bryan Lemos and Neal Goff assisted on the goal.
Third Period
-Allen tied the game 3:01 into the third period on a goal by Gabriel Gagne. Spencer Asuchak and Alex Breton assisted on the goal.
-C.J. Eick (5) gave KC the lead with 14:30 left in regulation. Rocco Carzo and Darian Dziurzynski assisted on the goal.
-The Mavericks doubled their lead on a breakaway goal by Ryan Galt (4). Lemos picked up his second assist of the game on the goal.
-Allen cut the KC lead to one goal on a goal by former Maverick forward Corey Durocher. Jared VanWormer and Asuchak assisted on the goal.
-KC regained their two-goal lead when Eick (6) netted his second goal of the game at the 14:02 mark of the third period. Carzo picked up his second assist of the game on the goal.
Notes & Streaks
-Eick, Carzo and Lemos all recorded multipoint games.
-Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 36 of 39 shots by the Americans.
-The Mavericks had zero power play opportunities but went three-for-three on the penalty kill.
The Mavericks and Americans wrap up their late-week two-game set in Allen on Friday night. Faceoff is 7:05pm.
