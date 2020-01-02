Utah's McGauley, Molino Share AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
January 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Utah Grizzlies' forwards Tim McGauley and Griffen Molino are the co-recipients of the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for December after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +22.
McGauley posted an even or better rating in each of his 12 games, including a +4 on Dec. 17 at Wichita and on Dec. 20 at Kansas City. He was a +3 three different times and posted a +2 two other times.
The 24-year-old leads the ECHL with a +30 rating and is tied for second with 37 points (12g-25a) in 26 games with the Grizzlies this season.
A native of Wilcox, Saskatchewan, McGauley has recorded 118 points (43g-75a) in 152 career ECHL games with Utah and South Carolina and added 11 points (2g-9a) in 40 career American Hockey League games with Colorado and Hershey.
Prior to turning pro, McGauley tallied 259 points (102g-157a) in 276 career games in the WesternâHockey League with Saskatoon and Brandon.
Molino also posted an even or better rating in all 12 December games, posting a +4 on Dec. 17 at Wichita and a +3 on four occasions (Dec. 6 at Rapid City, Dec. 13 vs. Newfoundland, Dec. 20 at Kansas City and Dec. 27 vs. Tulsa).
The 25-year-old is second in the league with a +27 rating and is tied for 13th with 32 points (13g-19a) in 29 games this season.
Aânative of Trenton, Michigan, Molino has tallied 38 points (16g-22a) in 39 career ECHL games with Utah and Newfoundland and 14 points (4g-10a) in 83 career AHL games with Colorado, Toronto and Utica. He also has five games of NHL experience with Vancouver.
Prior to turning pro, Molino posted 58 points (26g-32a) in 76 career games at Western Michigan University and 103 points (26g-77a) in 116 career games in the United States Hockey League with Muskegon and Sioux Falls.
In recognition of their accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Tim McGauley and Griffen Molino with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Grizzlies' home game.
Runner Up: Shane Berschbach, Toledo (+15).
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Robbie Payne, Alex Tonge and Hayden Verbeek (+3); Allen - Turner Ottenbreit (+13); Atlanta - Scott Conway (+2);âBrampton - Daniel Leavens (+7); Cincinnati - Justin Baudry (+8); Florida - Adam Smith (+10); Fort Wayne - Olivier Galipeau and Brad Morrison (+2); Greenville - Travis Howe (+7); Idaho - A.J. White (+11); Indy - Bobby MacIntyre (+6); Jacksonville - Wacey Rabbit and Braylon Shmyr (+2); Kalamazoo - Luke Sandler and Aaron Thow (+1); Kansas City - Ryan Van Stralen and Jack Walker (+5); Maine - Alex Kile (+11); Newfoundland - Brady Ferguson (+8); Norfolk - Ryan Salkeld (+3); Orlando - Tristin Langan (+5); RapidâCity - Dane Birks (+4);âReading - Marly Quince (+4); South Carolina - Tariq Hammond (+13); Tulsa - J.J. Piccinich (+4); Wheeling - Christopher Brown (+8); Wichita - Peter Crinella (+4) and Worcester - Kyle McKenzie (+11).
