Smith Recalled to Milwaukee; 'Blades Pick up Sol from Cincinnati

ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals recalled on Thursday defenseman Adam Smith from his loan to the Florida Everblades.

In two additional moves, the Everblades acquired defenseman Cody Sol from the Cincinnati Cyclones to complete the future considerations component of the October trade between the two teams, while Florida traded forward Jack Nevins to the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for future considerations.

A rookie from Sharon, Ontario, Smith has played in 22 games for the Everblades this season and has tabbed a goal, two assists and a plus-minus rating of +8. Smith, who has now been recalled to the Admirals twice this season, was drafted in the seventh round, 198th overall, by the Nashville Predators in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Prior to turning pro at the end of last season, Smith saw action in 118 career games at Bowling Green State University from 2015-19. He registered six goals and 12 assists in his four-year career and finished with an even plus-minus rating and 104 career penalty minutes.

Sol, 28, has played in more than 400 games in his eight-year pro career and has tabbed 42 goals, 135 points and 1,038 penalty minutes in 401 career ECHL games. Measuring 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, Sol has also netted four points (1g-3a) in 28 career AHL games.

Through 23 games with Cincinnati this season, Sol has notched three goals and seven points along with a +4 plus-minus rating. He had an assist in one game with the Toledo Walleye to start the campaign. Last season, the Woodstock, Ontario, native recorded 11 points (4g-7a) and 91 penalty minutes in 41 games with the Fort Wayne Komets, which he played five seasons for from 2014-19.

Drafted in the fifth round, 125th overall, by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 NHL Draft, Sol also played parts of five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. He saw ice time in 255 career games with the Saginaw Spirit (2007-10) and the Kitchener Rangers (2010-12) and posted 76 points (27g-49a) along with 575 penalty minutes.

Nevins, 26, recorded four points (2g-2a) in 16 games with the Everblades this season. He has 75 points (32g-43a) in 196 career ECHL games and five points (4g-1a) in 108 career AHL contests.

The Everblades start a three-game road weekend with a Friday night matchup against the South Carolina Stingrays at North Charleston Coliseum.

