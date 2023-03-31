Iapoce Victorious in Managerial Debut
March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Toledo Mud Hens start the year off on a good note, winning 7-4 in their season opener against the St. Paul Saints.
The Mud Hens struck first, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning. Parker Meadows hit a two-out double off Saints starter Bailey Ober and was knocked in by Tyler Nevin who tripled a few pitches later.
Starting pitcher Brenan Hanifee was stellar in his Mud Hens debut, pitching four shutout innings, striking out three, and allowing just two baserunners. The bullpen was similarly sharp the next four innings, allowing just one run, a solo home run by Edouard Julian off Zach Logue.
Today was a great day for the Mud Hens' first basemen. Tyler Nevin started the game and went 3 for 3 with an RBI triple and a run scored. Andy Ibanez came in as a defensive replacement for Nevin in the sixth inning. In his first at bat of the game, Ibanez hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give Toledo a 6-1 lead.
The Saints rallied in the ninth inning off Mud Hens reliever Will Vest, who surrendered three runs in 0.2 innings. First time manager Anthony Iapoce called to the bullpen, replacing Vest with Miguel Diaz, who struck out Andrew Bechtold to end the game.
Toledo's Zach Logue and Miguel Diaz earned the win and the save respectively, and St. Paul's Bailey Ober was credited with the loss. Additionally, Anthony Iapoce earned his first career managerial win.
Toledo squares off against St. Paul tomorrow at 4:05 to continue opening weekend.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 31, 2023
- Tides Top Bulls 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- Garcia and Taylor Each Drive in Three Runs in Opening Day Victory - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Shewmake's Walk-Off Blast Sends Stripers to Opening Night Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Friday's Home Opener to Redbirds, 9-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Five-Run First Not Enough in Opening Night Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Edge Bisons, 2-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Five-Run First Not Enough in Opening Night Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Norfolk Takes Game One of 2023 at Durham - Norfolk Tides
- Gwinnett Walk-Off Ruins Jacksonville's Season Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Lose Season Opener Against Scranton/Wilkes-BarreÂ - Buffalo Bisons
- Tides Record Six Two-Out RBI For First Win of Season - Norfolk Tides
- Wings Drop Season Opener in Extras 8-7: Powered by Caktus AI - Rochester Red Wings
- Missed Opportunities Doom Mets in Rain-Soaked Opening Day Loss at Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- WooSox Open 2023 with 11-2 Win Over Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Iapoce Victorious in Managerial Debut - Toledo Mud Hens
- Saints' Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 7-4 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- 3.31.23 Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (0-0) vs. Indianapolis Indians (0-0) - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Release Tentative Opening Day Roster - Nashville Sounds
- March 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- 2023 Opening Knight Roster Revealed - Charlotte Knights
- Robert Stephenson Joins Indy for MLB Rehab Assignment - Indianapolis Indians
- Four of Top-10 Cardinals Prospects Featured on Redbirds Roster - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - March 31, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders Announce Opening Day Roster - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 31 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Announce Official Opening Day Roster - Iowa Cubs
- Guardians & Clippers Announce Opening Day Triple-A Roster - Columbus Clippers
- Atlanta Braves Announce Gwinnett Opening Night Roster - Gwinnett Stripers
- Storm Chasers Reveal 2023 Opening Day Roster - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp Introduce Renewal by Andersen Military Window - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nashville Sounds Opening Night Game with Louisville Postponed - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Start Season with Six of the Top 20 Prospects in Twins Organization on Roster - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster - Durham Bulls
- Top Prospects Highlight Indians Preliminary Opening Day Roster - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings Announce Opening Day Roster - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2023 Opening Day Roster - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.