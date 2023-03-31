Jumbo Shrimp Introduce Renewal by Andersen Military Window

March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home game in 2023 offers a unique opportunity for active military members and Veterans in Northeast Florida. The Jumbo Shrimp and Renewal by Andersen Windows & Doors are partnering to offer 50 free military tickets to each Jumbo Shrimp home game. The partnership creates a brand-new window at the Miller Electric Box Office known specifically as the Renewal by Andersen Military Window.

"We are so excited to unveil the Renewal by Andersen Military Window at the Miller Electric Box Office," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "The Jumbo Shrimp and Renewal by Andersen Windows & Doors share the values in honoring the strong military community and tradition we have in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida."

Active military members and Veterans are invited to stop by the Renewal by Andersen Military Window at the Miller Electric Box Office on the day of the game with their military ID to claim tickets while supplies last. Renewal by Andersen Windows & Doors will provide 50 tickets free of charge for all 75 Jumbo Shrimp home games.

On Monday through Saturday game days, the Renewal by Andersen Military Window and Miller Electric Box Office are open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Renewal by Andersen Military Window and Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

"We are so thankful to be a part of this great partnership with the Jumbo Shrimp and honored to be a part of giving back to our military community," Renewal by Andersen's Chelsea Zirpola, MBA VP of Marketing said. "We look forward to the many smiles and great memories fans will make at these Jumbo Shrimp games."

The Jumbo Shrimp are excited to add a digital ticketing experience for Crustacean Nation. Fans will easily and securely be able to buy, access and forward tickets via www.jaxshrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app (select Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as your favorite team). Additionally, the club will also be adding cashless concessions to reduce wait times and improve the 121 Financial Ballpark experience. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely utilize this new concessions experience by depositing cash and using a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2023 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.