Nashville Sounds Opening Night Game with Louisville Postponed
March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Opening Night game tonight between the Nashville Sounds and Louisville Bats has been postponed due to the severe weather forecast and out of caution for the safety of our fans, players, coaches and staff. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, April 1.
First pitch for tomorrow's pair of seven-inning games will be at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. The Fox 17 Fireworks show scheduled for Opening Night will occur after the second seven-inning game on Saturday.
Fans with a ticket to tonight's game can exchange it for any future 2023 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability. Please contact the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.
Fans with a ticket to Saturday's originally scheduled 6:35 p.m. game will be treated to two games for the price of one.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2023. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 31, 2023
- Atlanta Braves Announce Gwinnett Opening Night Roster - Gwinnett Stripers
- Storm Chasers Reveal 2023 Opening Day Roster - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp Introduce Renewal by Andersen Military Window - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nashville Sounds Opening Night Game with Louisville Postponed - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Start Season with Six of the Top 20 Prospects in Twins Organization on Roster - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster - Durham Bulls
- Top Prospects Highlight Indians Preliminary Opening Day Roster - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings Announce Opening Day Roster - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2023 Opening Day Roster - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Nashville Sounds Opening Night Game with Louisville Postponed
- Sounds Announce "Know Before You Go" Reminders for 2023 Season
- Sounds Begin Season with Three-Game Homestand on Friday, March 31
- Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Canceled at First Horizon Park
- Sounds Announce Single-Game Ticket to Go on Sale Tuesday