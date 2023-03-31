Five-Run First Not Enough in Opening Night Loss
March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Endy Rodríguez cranked the first pitch thrown to him over the right-field wall to spark a five-run first inning, but the Omaha Storm Chasers countered with four runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Opening Night at Victory Field, 8-6.
Following a leadoff double by Travis Swaggerty to kick off the 2023 campaign, Rodríguez put the Indians (0-1) up by two runs early. With two outs, Cal Mitchell, Mark Mathias and Malcom Nuñez strung together consecutive singles to extend the lead. Tucupita Marcano then roped a two-run double to cap off the opening frame's offensive outpouring.
The Storm Chasers (1-0) tightened the game slowing, scoring one run in the fifth inning, two in the seventh and one in the eighth. Indianapolis' countered with Nuñez's second RBI single of the night to score Chavez Young in the bottom of the penultimate inning.
After three singles loaded the bases to begin the ninth inning against Yerry De Los Santos (L, 0-1), an error and bases-loaded walk tied the game at 6-6. A two-run single by leadoff batter Samad Taylor clinched the Omaha victory with still only one out recorded. Collin Snider (W, 1-0) earned the win and Josh Staumont (S, 1) shut down the Indians with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth.
In his Pirates organization debut, Mark Mathias went 3-for-4 with a double. Rodríguez, Nuñez and Marcano each tallied a pair of RBI.
The Indians and Storm Chasers will face off in the second of a three-game weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 PM ET. In a battle of southpaws, Indy's Caleb Smith (0-0, -.--) will take the mound against Austin Cox (0-0, -.--).
