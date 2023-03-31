RailRiders Announce Opening Day Roster

March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced the initial 28-man roster for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to start the 2023 season. The roster features four of the Top-30 prospects in the Yankees farm system and six members of the club's 40-man roster.

The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Oswald Peraza (#3 per MLB Pipeline) alongside outfielder Elijah Dunham (#18). Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle, (#29) will both be essential parts of the pitching staff.

The Opening Day roster also includes reigning International League Pitcher of the Year, as well as the top reliever, Greg Weissert. He was the first RailRider to receive this award since 2002. The staff also boasts the single-season strikeout leader, Matt Krook, who recorded 155 K's last summer.

Fifteen players have Major League service time, including pitchers Deivi García, Ryan Weber, and Tanner Tully. Ian Hamilton, James Norwood, and Colten Brewer have experience at the top level as well, but will begin the season with the RailRiders. Peraza and Weissert both helped New York down the stretch at the end of the 2022 season.

Eleven players on the initial have worn a RailRiders uniform prior to 2023. Righties Michael Gomez and Mitch Spence will wear the jersey again this season alongside new lefty Nick Ramirez. Peraza is the youngest player at 22. Ramirez, 33, will be the oldest.

Two pitchers will make their way back to the mound. Matt Bowman and D.J. Snelten will join the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff. Bowman last pitched in 2019 and Snelten will don a jersey for the first time since 2018.

Rodolfo Durán, Mickey Gasper, and José Godoy open the season as new manager Shelley Duncan's options behind the plate. Godoy has big league time with both Minnesota and Pittsburgh. Duran and Gasper are set to make their Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debuts. Gasper is one of just five players on the roster drafted by the New York Yankees.

Along with Peraza, the infield will feature Jake Bauers, Wilmer Difo, Jesús Bastidas, and Andrés Chaparro. Bastidas and Chaparro both made a big impact in Double-A Somerset last season and are set to be utility contributors around the diamond. Jamie Westbrook will provide some depth after playing multiple positions in multiple organizations.

The first roster of the season lists four outfielders: Willie Calhoun, Billy McKinney, Michael Hermosillo, and Elijah Dunham. McKinney is a former first-round pick and former RailRider. Hermosillo is new to the organization since being picked up in the offseason. Top prospect Dunham gets the promotion after just two seasons in minor league ball. He has seen time in all three outfield spots.

The RailRiders' 2023 season begins at PNC Field on tonight against the Buffalo Bisons. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. Tickets and more information are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.