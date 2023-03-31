Red Wings Announce Opening Day Roster

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their Opening Day 28-man Roster. The 2023 squad, managed by Matthew LeCroy, will face off against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 4:05 p.m., today under the ballpark's new name, Innovative Field.

Rochester will begin the season with 10 players on the Injured List.

Opening Day on March 31 is set to be the earliest start in franchise history and marks only the third time since 1997 that Rochester has opened up their season in front of the Rochester faithful (last: 2018 vs. SYR). The last time the Red Wings opened up at home and secured a victory was 2007, when Matthew LeCroy batted fifth and went 1-for-3 with three RBI in a 12-11 win over Ottawa.

Tickets are still available for Opening Day and can be purchased by visiting RedWingsBaseball.com or by calling 423-WING.

RHP

Cory Abbott %

Joan Adon %

Anthony Castro #

Paolo Espino %

Cole Henry #

Jake Irvin

Jesus Liranzo

Andres Machado

Gerson Moreno

Jose Mujica

Wily Peralta

Tommy Romero

Jackson Tetreault #

Jordan Weems %

LHP

Alberto Baldonado

Matt Cronin %

Sean Doolittle #

Jose A. Ferrer %

CATCHERS

Francisco Arcia

Ivan Murzi @

Onix Vega

INFIELDERS

Matt Adams

Jake Alu % #

Darren Baker

Franklin Barreto

Travis Blankenhorn

Jeter Downs %

Lucius Fox

Wilson Garcia

Erick Mejia #

Jake Noll #

OUTFIELDERS

Donovan Casey #

Jack Dunn

Stone Garrett %

Yadiel Hernandez

Derek Hill #

Carter Kieboom % #

Chad Pinder

# - INJURED LIST % - 40-MAN ROSTER @ - DEVELOPMENT LIST

