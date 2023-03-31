Red Wings Announce Opening Day Roster
March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their Opening Day 28-man Roster. The 2023 squad, managed by Matthew LeCroy, will face off against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 4:05 p.m., today under the ballpark's new name, Innovative Field.
Rochester will begin the season with 10 players on the Injured List.
Opening Day on March 31 is set to be the earliest start in franchise history and marks only the third time since 1997 that Rochester has opened up their season in front of the Rochester faithful (last: 2018 vs. SYR). The last time the Red Wings opened up at home and secured a victory was 2007, when Matthew LeCroy batted fifth and went 1-for-3 with three RBI in a 12-11 win over Ottawa.
Tickets are still available for Opening Day and can be purchased by visiting RedWingsBaseball.com or by calling 423-WING.
RHP
Cory Abbott %
Joan Adon %
Anthony Castro #
Paolo Espino %
Cole Henry #
Jake Irvin
Jesus Liranzo
Andres Machado
Gerson Moreno
Jose Mujica
Wily Peralta
Tommy Romero
Jackson Tetreault #
Jordan Weems %
LHP
Alberto Baldonado
Matt Cronin %
Sean Doolittle #
Jose A. Ferrer %
CATCHERS
Francisco Arcia
Ivan Murzi @
Onix Vega
INFIELDERS
Matt Adams
Jake Alu % #
Darren Baker
Franklin Barreto
Travis Blankenhorn
Jeter Downs %
Lucius Fox
Wilson Garcia
Erick Mejia #
Jake Noll #
OUTFIELDERS
Donovan Casey #
Jack Dunn
Stone Garrett %
Yadiel Hernandez
Derek Hill #
Carter Kieboom % #
Chad Pinder
# - INJURED LIST % - 40-MAN ROSTER @ - DEVELOPMENT LIST
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 31, 2023
- Bulls Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster - Durham Bulls
- Top Prospects Highlight Indians Preliminary Opening Day Roster - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings Announce Opening Day Roster - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2023 Opening Day Roster - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.