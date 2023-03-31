Garcia and Taylor Each Drive in Three Runs in Opening Day Victory
March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Indianapolis, Ind. - Despite trailing by five runs after the first inning, the Omaha Storm Chasers battled back in the final third of the game, to beat the Indianapolis Indians, 8-6 on Friday night at Victory Field.
Storm Chasers starting pitcher Mike Mayers was tagged for five runs on six hits in the first inning, as Indianapolis sent 10 batters to the plate to jump out to a big lead early. Mayers settled down over his final three innings in the game, keeping his opposition to just one hit the rest of his outing. The veteran right-hander did not issue a walk over 4.0 innings of work, while striking out four.
Omaha got into the run column in the fifth inning, as a Maikel Garcia groundout scored Dairon Blanco from third base. Two more runs crossed the plate in the seventh inning to bring the Chasers back into the game, on an RBI triple from second baseman Samad Taylor and single from Garcia.
Garcia drove in his third run of the game in the eighth inning with a bases-loaded walk to pull the Storm Chasers within one, but Indianapolis responded in the bottom half to add another and Omaha entered the ninth inning trailing 6-4.
Tyler Gentry, CJ Alexander and Nick Loftin opened the top of the ninth with three straight singles, then Gentry came around to score on a fielders' choice off the bat of catcher Freddy Fermin. Left fielder Tucker Bradley drew a bases-loaded walk to score Alexander and tie the game, then Taylor stepped to the plate and dropped a go-ahead two-run single into left field to put Omaha ahead 8-6.
Taylor and Garcia each finished the night with three runs batted in, while Alexander and Bradley offered three-hit games in their Triple-A debuts. As a team, Omaha drew nine walks, including two from Fermin, Garcia and first baseman Nick Pratto. The Chasers also stole five bases, including a pair from Bradley, with Blanco, Taylor and Garcia each adding one as well.
After Mayers finished his fourth inning, Andrés Núñez, Brooks Kriske and Evan Sisk each offered scoreless innings of work in relief. Sisk walked the leadoff hitter in the eighth, a run that came around to score inherited by Collin Snider (1-0), who otherwise ended an Indianapolis rally in the eighth inning.
Josh Staumont fired a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two to earn the save as the Storm Chasers completed a come-from-behind victory to open the season.
Omaha will look to secure a series win Saturday in Indianapolis with a 12:35 p.m. CT first pitch, as left-hander Austin Cox makes his first start of the season.
