Five-Run First Not Enough in Opening Night Loss

March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Endy Rodríguez cranked the first pitch thrown to him over the right-field wall to spark a five-run first inning, but the Omaha Storm Chasers countered with four runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Opening Night at Victory Field, 8-6.

Indians Record: 0-1

Omaha Record: 1-0

WP: Collin Snider (1-0)

LP: Yerry De Los Santos (0-1)

SV: Josh Staumont (1)

