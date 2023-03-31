Gwinnett Walk-Off Ruins Jacksonville's Season Opener
March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILL, Ga. - Home runs from Jerar Encarnacion and Austin Allen helped the Jumbo Shrimp rally from a pair of deficits in Friday's season opener, but Jacksonville fell 8-5 to the Gwinnett Stripers on a walk-off homer by Braden Shewmake from Coolray Field.
After Allen tied the score at five in the top of the ninth by homering off Gwinnett (1-0) reliever Ty Tice (1-0), Jacksonville (0-1) reliever Enrique Burgos (0-1) yielded a leadoff single to Josh Fuentes to begin the bottom of the ninth. After a fly out, a ground out move Fuentes to second. The Jumbo Shrimp intentionally walked Vaughn Grissom and then brought Robert Garcia out of the bullpen, but Shewmake, who had struck out four times in the game, launched a three-run bomb to win it for the Stripers.
Jacksonville initially jumped out in front in their first at-bats of the season. Garrett Hampson led off the first with a base hit before stealing second. After a pair of outs, Encarnacion lined an RBI single to right for to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 advantage.
The score remained that way until the fourth. Grissom tripled to begin the frame and scored on a sacrifice fly from Jordan Luplow two batters later. With two outs, Chadwick Tromp singled and Forrest Wall followed with a triple to put Gwinnett in front at 2-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp mounted a two-out rally to regain the lead in the sixth. Xavier Edwards walked and Jordan Groshans singled to set up Encarnacion, who crushed a three-run home run to leap Jacksonville up to a 4-2 advantage.
With the same score, Eli White singled and Grissom walked to begin the eighth. After a strikeout, Luplow drew a free pass to load the bases. Tromp tied the game with a two-run base hit and then Wall legged out a fielder's choice ground ball to plate Luplow and put the Stripers ahead 5-4.
Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. RHP Chi Chi González (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Jackson Stephens (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on http://milb.streamguys1.com/jacksonville.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 31, 2023
- Tides Top Bulls 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- Garcia and Taylor Each Drive in Three Runs in Opening Day Victory - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Shewmake's Walk-Off Blast Sends Stripers to Opening Night Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Friday's Home Opener to Redbirds, 9-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Five-Run First Not Enough in Opening Night Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Edge Bisons, 2-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Five-Run First Not Enough in Opening Night Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Norfolk Takes Game One of 2023 at Durham - Norfolk Tides
- Gwinnett Walk-Off Ruins Jacksonville's Season Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Lose Season Opener Against Scranton/Wilkes-BarreÂ - Buffalo Bisons
- Tides Record Six Two-Out RBI For First Win of Season - Norfolk Tides
- Wings Drop Season Opener in Extras 8-7: Powered by Caktus AI - Rochester Red Wings
- Missed Opportunities Doom Mets in Rain-Soaked Opening Day Loss at Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- WooSox Open 2023 with 11-2 Win Over Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Iapoce Victorious in Managerial Debut - Toledo Mud Hens
- Saints' Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 7-4 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- 3.31.23 Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (0-0) vs. Indianapolis Indians (0-0) - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Release Tentative Opening Day Roster - Nashville Sounds
- March 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- 2023 Opening Knight Roster Revealed - Charlotte Knights
- Robert Stephenson Joins Indy for MLB Rehab Assignment - Indianapolis Indians
- Four of Top-10 Cardinals Prospects Featured on Redbirds Roster - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - March 31, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders Announce Opening Day Roster - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 31 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Announce Official Opening Day Roster - Iowa Cubs
- Guardians & Clippers Announce Opening Day Triple-A Roster - Columbus Clippers
- Atlanta Braves Announce Gwinnett Opening Night Roster - Gwinnett Stripers
- Storm Chasers Reveal 2023 Opening Day Roster - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp Introduce Renewal by Andersen Military Window - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nashville Sounds Opening Night Game with Louisville Postponed - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Start Season with Six of the Top 20 Prospects in Twins Organization on Roster - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster - Durham Bulls
- Top Prospects Highlight Indians Preliminary Opening Day Roster - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings Announce Opening Day Roster - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2023 Opening Day Roster - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Gwinnett Walk-Off Ruins Jacksonville's Season Opener
- Jumbo Shrimp Introduce Renewal by Andersen Military Window
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2023 Opening Day Roster
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights April 4-9
- ESPN 690 Continues as Flagship Station for Jumbo Shrimp Baseball