Sounds Release Tentative Opening Day Roster

March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Brewers, announced today its tentative Opening Day roster for the 2023 season. The Sounds open their 45th season on Saturday, April 1 at 5:05 p.m. in a doubleheader with the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds).

The tentative Opening Day roster is highlighted by six players on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Milwaukee prospects, 20 players with Major League experience and 19 players who spent time with Nashville in 2022.

Players on the Sounds roster currently listed by MLB Pipeline in the Brewers Top 30 prospects include outfielder Sal Frelick (No. 2), outfielder Joey Wiemer (No. 3), left-handed pitcher Roboert Gasser (No. 10), left-handed pitcher Ethan Small (No. 14), right-hander Janson Junk (No. 16) and right-handed pitcher Cam Robinson (No. 25).

Alex Claudio and Tyler Naquin highlight the list of Major League veterans, with both logging over six seasons of service time. Claudio, a left-handed reliever, has pitched with Texas, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets across nine seasons. Naquin, an outfielder, has played in the Majors with Cleveland, Cincinnati and the New York Mets.

In addition to Claudio, other pitchers with Major League experience include pitchers Jake Cousins, Junk, J.C. Mejia, Tyson Miller, Thomas Pannone, Elvis Peguero, Colin Rea, Small and Robert Stock.

Other position players with Major League experience include catchers Payton Henry, Alex Jackson and Brian Navarreto, infielders Eddy Alvarez, Keston Hiura, Jon Singleton, Abraham Toro and Josh VanMeter, and outfielders Skye Bolt and Monte Harrison. Of the 21 players with Major League experience, only five have played with the Brewers - Cousins, Hiura, Jackson, Mejia and Small.

A slew of players return from 2022 the roster, including 2022 Pitcher of the Year Caleb Boushley and 2022 MiLB Organization All-Stars Singleton, Cam Devanney, Frelick and Robinson. Other returning players from last year include Luis Contreras, Cousins, Brent Diaz, Patrick Dorrian, Lucas Erceg, Gasser, Tyler Herb, Hiura, Jackson, Mejia, Andruw Monasterio, Navarreto, Small and Wiemer.

Newcomers to the tentative Nashville roster include pitchers Claudio, Pedro Fernandez, Junk, Miller, Pannone, Peguero, Rea and Stock. Position players include catcher Henry, infielders Alvarez, Toro and VanMeter and outfielders Bolt, Harrison, Naquin, and Blake Perkins.

Manager Rick Sweet, who led the Sounds to an International League West Division championship with a Triple-A best 91-58 mark last year, returns to lead a staff that consists of pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, hitting coach Al LeBoeuf, coach Ned Yost IV, coach Liu Rodriguez, bullpen coach Patrick McGuff, athletic trainer Jeff Paxson, assistant athletic trainer Jon Harris, strength and conditioning coach Andrew Emmick and assistant strength and conditioning coach Jonathan Christensen.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.