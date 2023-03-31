Robert Stephenson Joins Indy for MLB Rehab Assignment

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed relief pitcher Robert Stephenson will begin a rehab assignment tonight with the Indianapolis Indians in their 2023 season opener vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers at Victory Field.

Stephenson, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list yesterday (retroactive to March 27) with right elbow inflammation. He appeared in two games with Pittsburgh during spring training and allowed one run in each of his one-inning appearances. In 58 major league games between Colorado (45 games) and Pittsburgh (13) last season, he went 2-2 with a 5.43 ERA (35er/58.0ip) and 55 strikeouts.

He spent parts of five seasons with Louisville from 2015-19 and made 11 starts against Indianapolis, going 4-3 with a 3.77 ERA (25er/59.2ip) and 68 strikeouts, including a 3-1 record, 2.76 ERA (9er/29.1ip) and 43 punchouts in five starts at Victory Field. In his final start in the Circle City on July 5, 2018, he fanned 12 batters - one shy of his career high - over 6.0 shutout innings.

Stephenson was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2022. He was originally selected by Cincinnati as the 27th overall pick of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of Alhambra (Martinez, Calif.) High School and made his MLB debut with the Reds on April 7, 2016 vs. Philadelphia.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

