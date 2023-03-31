Saints Start Season with Six of the Top 20 Prospects in Twins Organization on Roster

TOLEDO, OH - The talk this offseason has been about the depth of the Minnesota Twins roster. That depth extends down to their Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints. The Saints open the 2023 season with a three-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday, March 31 at Fifth Third Field and they will come armed with perhaps their deepest roster to start a season in their three seasons as a Twins affiliate. The Opening Day roster consists of six of the top 20 players in the system as ranked by Baseball America and a starting rotation that has the ninth, 11th, and 19th rated prospects along with a guy that should be the next man up with the Twins.

The starting staff includes Louie Varland (#9), Simeon Woods Richardson (#11), and Brent Headrick (#19). Bailey Ober, who gets the Opening Day start, had an incredible spring training and nearly missed out on making the Twins roster. Veteran Aaron Sanchez rounds out what could be one of the strongest rotations in the league.

While the starting staff will turn some heads, the bullpen will consist of veteran arms, a few guys that will add some length, and young, hard-throwing arms.

The offense has two top six prospects in Edouard Julien (#4) and Matt Wallner (#6).

The Saints roster has the league maximum of 28 players, with two on the injured list and two on the development list. The roster breaks down as follows:

Pitchers (15): Jordan Balazovic (#17), José De León, Randy Dobnak, Brent Headrick, Cody Laweryson, Trevor Megill, Bailey Ober, Oliver Ortega, Dereck Rodríguez, Connor Sadzeck, Aaron Sanchez, Austin Schulfer, Brock Stewart, Louie Varland, Simeon Woods Richardson

Catchers (3): Jair Camargo, Chris Williams, Tony Wolters

Infielders (5): Andrew Bechtold, Edouard Julien, Hernán Perez, Elliot Soto, Tyler White

Outfielders (5): Mark Contreras, Kyle Garlick, Ryan LaMarre, Andrew Stevson, Matt Wallner

Injured List (2): Michael Helman, Austin Martin

Development List (2): David Bañuelos, Patrick Murphy

