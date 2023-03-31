Four of Top-10 Cardinals Prospects Featured on Redbirds Roster

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The initial 2023 Memphis Redbirds roster features four of the Top-10 prospects in the St. Louis Cardinals organization according to MLB Pipeline, in SS Masyn Winn (#2), RHP Gordon Graceffo (#4), LHP Matthew Liberator (#6) and C Ivan Herrera. (#9). The roster features 19 total players that have Triple-A experience.

The 2023 Redbirds will be led by Ben Johnson, who enters his fifth year as a manager and within the St. Louis organization. Joining Johnson, in their first season with the Redbirds, will be hitting coach Howie Clark, pitching coach Darwin Marrero, and coach Will Peterson. The 2023 staff is rounded out by Dan Martin returning as trainer, Henry Torres serving as the strength and conditioning coach and Corey Fitzgerald as affiliate fellow.

Memphis Redbirds Opening Night Roster

Pitchers

Genesis Cabrera

Gordon Graceffo

Dakota Hudson

Kyle Leahy

Matthew Liberatore

James Naile

Tommy Parsons

JoJo Romero

Andrew Suarez

Connor Thomas

Jake Walsh

Kodi Whitley

Guillo Zuniga

Catchers

Aaron Antonini

Tres Barrera

Ivan Herrera

Infielders

Luken Baker

Jose Fermin (7-Day IL)

Juniel Querecuto

Kramer Robertson

Errol Robinson

Masyn Winn

Outfielders

Moises Gomez

Scott Hurst

Oscar Mercado

Chase Pinder

Juan Yepez

The 2023 season for the Redbirds begins on Friday, March 31, with a 3-game road series against the Charlotte Knights. Opening Night at AutoZone Park is slated for Tuesday, April 4, at 6:45 p.m. against the Nashville Sounds. For more information on the 2023 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

