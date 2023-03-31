Four of Top-10 Cardinals Prospects Featured on Redbirds Roster
March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The initial 2023 Memphis Redbirds roster features four of the Top-10 prospects in the St. Louis Cardinals organization according to MLB Pipeline, in SS Masyn Winn (#2), RHP Gordon Graceffo (#4), LHP Matthew Liberator (#6) and C Ivan Herrera. (#9). The roster features 19 total players that have Triple-A experience.
The 2023 Redbirds will be led by Ben Johnson, who enters his fifth year as a manager and within the St. Louis organization. Joining Johnson, in their first season with the Redbirds, will be hitting coach Howie Clark, pitching coach Darwin Marrero, and coach Will Peterson. The 2023 staff is rounded out by Dan Martin returning as trainer, Henry Torres serving as the strength and conditioning coach and Corey Fitzgerald as affiliate fellow.
Memphis Redbirds Opening Night Roster
Pitchers
Genesis Cabrera
Gordon Graceffo
Dakota Hudson
Kyle Leahy
Matthew Liberatore
James Naile
Tommy Parsons
JoJo Romero
Andrew Suarez
Connor Thomas
Jake Walsh
Kodi Whitley
Guillo Zuniga
Catchers
Aaron Antonini
Tres Barrera
Ivan Herrera
Infielders
Luken Baker
Jose Fermin (7-Day IL)
Juniel Querecuto
Kramer Robertson
Errol Robinson
Masyn Winn
Outfielders
Moises Gomez
Scott Hurst
Oscar Mercado
Chase Pinder
Juan Yepez
The 2023 season for the Redbirds begins on Friday, March 31, with a 3-game road series against the Charlotte Knights. Opening Night at AutoZone Park is slated for Tuesday, April 4, at 6:45 p.m. against the Nashville Sounds. For more information on the 2023 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
