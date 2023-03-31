Shewmake's Walk-Off Blast Sends Stripers to Opening Night Win

March 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - After striking out in his first four plate appearances, Braden Shewmake turned a pitch and his fortunes around with one swing of the bat on Opening Night. His three-run walk-off home run gave the Gwinnett Stripers an 8-5 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a thrilling conclusion Friday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers entered the bottom of the eighth down 4-2, where Chadwick Tromp plated two with a single to tie the game. Moments later, Forrest Wall beat out a would-be inning-ending double play, allowing Jordan Luplow to score from third and the Stripers to take a 5-4 lead entering the ninth. Austin Allen slammed a game-tying home run to right field off Ty Tice (W, 1-0) to tie the game at 5-5. But in the home half, Shewmake launched his walk-off bomb on a 1-0 pitch from Robert Garcia (L, 0-1) to power the Stripers to victory.

Key Contributors: Vaughn Grissom (1-for-3, 2 walks) scored three runs in his Triple-A debut, including off a leadoff triple in the fourth, marking the Stripers' first hit of the season. Three Stripers (Tromp, 2, Wall, 2, Shewmake, 3) had multi-RBI nights. Both Wall and Eli White went 2-for-2 in stolen base attempts.

Noteworthy: Shewmake's Opening Night walk-off home run marks the first Opening Day walk-off in Gwinnett history (2009-current). It is the first Stripers' walk-off homer since Ozzie Albies hit one on September 13, 2022 vs. Durham. The Stripers are now 9-5 in Opening Day games, and 5-2 in such games at Coolray Field.

Next Game (Saturday, April 1): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Jackson Stephens (NR) for the Stripers vs. RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (NR) for the Jumbo Shrimp. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. The first 2,000 fans will collect a Stripers Clear Fanny Pack, courtesy of Gwinnett Daily Post.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.